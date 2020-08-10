Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., today announced that the Company has been recognized as Women's Footwear Brand of the Year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2020 for a repeat win after taking home the same award in 2019. According to Drapers, Skechers was honoured because it has become one of the biggest and most well-known women's brands in the industry-adding that Skechers knows its consumer, what she wants, how to talk to her, and who influences her.

"Drapers reaches our target buying audience, so to be associated with the Footwear Awards and Drapers brand is essential. It's the quality reference in the marketplace," said Peter Youell, managing director, Skechers UK and Ireland. "For Skechers to be recognized and win the Women's Brand of the Year award is a tremendous honour and true testament to our incredible product range, as well as our outstanding marketing and consumer reach. We are delighted to accept this award within the Women's category for the second year in a row."

"2019 was an exceptional year for Skechers' women's business-from both a sales and design standpoint. The same was ringing true in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. "But in true Skechers fashion, we acted and reacted, including strengthening our ecommerce business. In 2020, we have experienced triple-digit growth in our UK and European online businesses driven by our women's footwear. Consumers trust Skechers and know we deliver on comfort, quality and style-all needed during this challenging year."

Considering the unusual buying season in the wake of a global pandemic, Drapers launched a week-long celebration of all-things footwear named Footwear Futures, which concluded in a virtual Drapers Footwear Awards 2020 ceremony on 6 August.

Drapers Magazine is the market-leading title offering unparalleled access to the UK fashion market. The Drapers Footwear Awards acknowledge outstanding performance and innovation among retailers, brands and individuals in this fast-paced industry, and Skechers won over a strong competitive field against notable brands. In 2019, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women's Brand of the Year as well as Children's Brand of the Year at the Footwear Industry Awards.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections includes legendary athletes like Jamie Redknapp, Tony Romo, Clayton Kershaw, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long; elite runners Meb Keflezighi and Ed Cheserek; and pro golfers Colin Montgomerie, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson and Billy Andrade.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE: SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,615 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers' business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers' plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers' business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers' actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers' ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005165/en/

Contacts:

Petra Kereem

Skechers USA Ltd.

petra.kereem@skechers.com

(0) 1707 655 955