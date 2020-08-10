FUJIFILM Sonosite Launches New Point-Of-Care Ultrasound System With Adaptable Form Factor, Embedded Workflow, And The Most Advanced Image Clarity Sonosite Has Ever Offered

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, and part of the larger Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, has announced the launch of the new Sonosite PX ultrasound system. Sonosite PX is the next generation in Sonosite POCUS, with the most advanced image clarity ever seen in a Sonosite system, a suite of workflow efficiency features, and an adaptable form factor.

"Every aspect of Sonosite PX was designed specifically for the clinicians on the front lines of medicine. We designed Sonosite PX as a tool to help clinicians in all fields of medicine to treat patients more effectively where it matters most - at the point of care." said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "To optimize clinician ergonomics and improve efficiency, the system has an innovative and adaptable work surface that can be used in a horizontal or vertical position based on the situational needs of the exam. The exceptional image clarity is the result of a new proprietary imaging technology - seeing anatomy more clearly with Sonosite PX provides an unparalleled level of confidence for diagnostic and procedural applications."

As with all Sonosite POCUS systems, Sonosite PX is built to the legendary durability, reliability, and ease of use standards that clinicians around the world depend upon. The ultrasound system and the new family of transducers are drop-tested to one meter and the work surface is sealed to the edge for simplified cleaning and disinfection. When mounted on the specialized stand, Sonosite PX has an adaptable work surface position for optimal clinician ergonomics while a small footprint and adjustable height allows for closer bedside access. Information essential to completing an exam including patient information, reports, and worksheets, is intuitively placed in one location, saving clinicians time and effort when navigating the ultrasound system user interface.

Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. explained, "Clinicians are continually expanding their use of ultrasound. With Sonosite PX, they can use one ultrasound system for different workflows because it adapts to fit their diverse needs." The Sonosite PX user interface is simplified to show most-used controls, calculations, and annotations. Dr. Mandavia continued, "The system has two cardiac options that allow clinicians to choose between gathering targeted information about the heart to determine overall patient well-being, or investigate specific cardiac conditions with more comprehensive calculations that provide detailed analysis of the structure and function of the heart. This allows clinicians to select the cardiac exam type that best fits their individual workflow needs. Furthermore in keeping with our commitment to education, we have greatly expanded our 3D animation educational videos which are very important to new users. Sonosite PX has more than 100 onboard scan-along education tutorials; the most expansive library in any point-of-care system."

Recognizing the importance of efficient documentation to the electronic health record (EHR), Sonosite PX has been designed for onboard documentation of ultrasound findings at the bedside.

