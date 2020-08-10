Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Hosting of DeFi Webinar ('DeFi') 10-Aug-2020 / 08:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium: Hosting of DeFi Webinar ('DeFi') London, UK, 10 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce it will be hosting an online Webinar on Wednesday 12 August at 2pm BST entitled 'Will DeFi be the next big thing in finance?' In this Webinar Coinsilium's Chairman Malcolm Palle will be moderating an expert panel where Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia will be joined alongside Money on Chain Co-Founders Max Carjuzaa and Manuel Ferrari. They will be discussing the phenomenal pace of growth we are seeing in the DeFi space globally, the launch of Coinsilium's new DeFi strategy, together with Money on Chain's proposition for 'DeFi' on Bitcoin. This free webinar is suitable for anyone who wants to deepen their knowledge or get a clearer understanding of what's happening in the DeFi space and the scale of its potential. For further details and to register for this free webinar click here [1]: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/will-defi-be-the-next-big-thing-in-finance-regi stration-115863650297 [1] Webinar access is by registration only. Webinar access details will be provided upon registration by email confirmation The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020 Coinsilium executed an agreement with global blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [2]www.coinsilium.com [2] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 80876 EQS News ID: 1113911 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a64780e20b56ee2b7c64e0a8f948c4d5&application_id=1113911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e82019f83af6462d0ad455a3201afcc3&application_id=1113911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

