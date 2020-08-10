Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.1971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93787149 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 80908 EQS News ID: 1113995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)