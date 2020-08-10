Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 10-Aug-2020 / 11:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)* *No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement* In the period from 3 August 2020 up to and including 7 August 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,953,069 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020. The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: *Date* *Aggregate volume* *Weighted average price (EUR)* 03.08.2020 912,685 EUR 4.90410 04.08.2020 951,453 EUR 4.96964 05.08.2020 619,421 EUR 5.16627 06.08.2020 762,630 EUR 5.14548 07.08.2020 706,880 EUR 5.12770 *In total* *3,953,069* *EUR 5.04751* The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/ [1]. Berlin, 10 August 2020 Aroundtown SA Board of Directors ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: POS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 81068 EQS News ID: 1114333 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d71998453b0c40d4188891ed374aa9cd&application_id=1114333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

