An Australian-developed aerial mapping technology is being deployed to speed PV uptake.From pv magazine Australia. Nearmap presents the suburbs as a mosaic of solar panelled roofs, beside bare residential and commercial rooftop potential, swimming pools just soaking up energy and canopies of trees leaning in. A darling of the Australian Stock Exchange, the tech company's regularly updated digitised aerial mapping - using vertical, oblique, 3D and AI enhanced imagery - of populated areas in Australia and the US, could prove the greatest boon to rooftop PV solar sellers in the time of COVID-19 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...