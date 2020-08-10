Cancer Supportive Care Products Market to Reach US$ 32 Bn by 2030; Sales Limited by Complications for Cancer Patients Through Covid-19 Infections - Future Market Insights

Cancer supportive care products manufacturers focusing on potential applications of immunotherapies in a bid to bolster safety standards in cancer support treatments

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The cancer supportive care products market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 32 billion by 2030. The industry is expected to be marginally impacted by the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus outbreak. The critical nature of cancer treatment is a key factor that supports the production and sales of cancer supportive care products. On the other hand, potential risks of coronavirus on immunocompromised cancer patients can create challenges in the industry.

"Most prominent cancer treatment therapies have been known to cause a wide range of potentially serious side effects. Consequently, the role of cancer supportive care drugs is essential in reducing such side effects. So, increasing incidences of cancer has a direct impact on the growth of this market for the foreseeable future," says the report by FMI.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2550

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market - Primary Takeaways

Erythropoietin stimulating agents are accounting for major market share, owing to superior efficacy in supporting the patient's immunity capacities during treatment.

Supportive care for breast cancer is rapidly gaining ground, supported by high investments by private and public bodies toward breast cancer awareness campaigns.

North America is a major market for cancer supportive care products, aided by favorable reimbursement policies, and better healthcare infrastructure.

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market - Growth Factors

Steadily rising incidences of cancer, coupled with higher incomes and better healthcare facilities are key driving factors.

High investments by governments and healthcare companies towards product development support adoption.

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market - Major Constraints

The increasing use of targeted therapy drugs for cancer reduces side effects and the requirement of supportive care products.

Strict regulations and slow approval of cancer supportive care products holds back market growth.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2550

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

With the high level of contagiousness of the covid-19 virus, healthcare facilities are being forced to balance the need for cancer therapies, with the potential risk of severe complications arising from a coronavirus infection, particularly as most cancer patients are immunocompromised for the duration of the treatment. Supportive care products which can minimize clinic and hospital visits are gaining preference. As a result, telehealth options are likely to gain ground during the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

The cancer supportive care products market comprises players including but not limited to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Fagron, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Baxter, Novartis AG, Heron Pharma, Bendalis Gmbh, Enlivity Corporation, and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.

Participants in the cancer supportive care products market are largely displaying interest in setting up clinical trials, and acquiring regulatory approval for new offerings in development.

For instance, Pfizer announced the FDA approval for Bavencio - avelumab for supportive care in advanced bladder cancer. Similarly, Specialized Therapeutics Asia's NERLYNX for early breast cancer care has received approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency of Malaysia. Javelin Pharmaceutical Inc. has set up a promising clinical trial for second-line immunotherapy for its bladder cancer supportive care drug.

Request Special Price for this Report to our Sales Executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-2550

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on cancer supportive care products market. The market is broken down in terms of drug class (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-infective, anti-emetic, monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin stimulating agent, opioid analgesics, bisphosphonates, and granulocyte colony stimulating factor), indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, leukemia, ovarian cancer, melanoma, and others), and distribution channel (Hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and compounding pharmacy), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Explore Future Market Insights Coverage of the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Industry

HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: Find insights on the HDL cholesterol kits market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and key strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

General Anesthesia Drugs Market: FMI's report on the general anesthesia drugs market offers details on the market between 2019 -2029. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the electronic medical records (EMR) market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the experienced research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical devices sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cancer-supportive-care-products-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/cancer-supportive-care-products-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600940/Cancer-Supportive-Care-Products-Market-to-Reach-US-32-Bn-by-2030-Sales-Limited-by-Complications-for-Cancer-Patients-Through-Covid-19-Infections--Future-Market-Insights