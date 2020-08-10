Rigid Packaging Containers Market to Expand at 4% CAGR Through 2030, Demand to Decrease During Covid-19 Outbreak with Low Stocks, Says Future Market Insights

Rigid packaging container manufacturers are changing their production capacities from non-essential applications to essential packaging formats to cater to growing demand in medical and food sectors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The rigid packaging containers market is expected to witness a moderate 4% CAGR during the assessment period from 2020 to 2030. According to FMI, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to moderately hurt demand for rigid packaging containers as container inventories are likely to slump in the short term. On the other hand, applications in the pharma and food & beverage industries will partially mitigate losses in the months ahead.

"Niche applications in the personal care and cosmetics sector will generate lucrative opportunities owing to high spending, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Further, major investments in logistics and consumer goods will support development of the rigid packaging containers market in the near future," says the FMI study.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market - Important Takeaways

Glass based rigid packaging containers are gaining demand in niche applications owing to recyclable and sustainable characteristics.

Personal care packaging applications are gaining impressive growth owing to increased consumer bias towards hygiene and grooming.

Latin America is displaying promising growth opportunities, driven by the recent boom in personal care, and food & beverages industry.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market - Driving Factors

Massive demand for industrial bulk packaging products in multiple verticals drives demand for rigid packaging containers.

Paper and paper board materials are making significant inroads, supported by sustainability initiatives in the rigid packaging containers market.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market - Leading Constraints

Strict regulations on the production and use of plastics is a key challenge of rigid packaging container manufacturers.

Rising competition from flexible packaging formats is hurting demand for rigid packaging containers.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on rigid packaging container production units in China. Further, restrictions on trade in multiple countries including UK, US, India, and Italy is hurting demand. Demand in food and healthcare sectors is sustaining operations and sales during the crisis period, while demand from non-essential industries has slumped. Low inventories will remain a major challenge for the market during this period.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading players participating in the rigid packaging containers market are SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Grief Inc., Pactiv LLC, Amcor Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Ball Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions and Sonoco Products Co. among others.

Players in the rigid packaging containers are pushing for strategic industry acquisitions to bolster production capacities, widen their portfolios to and consolidate market position.

For instance, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC has announced the acquisition of Montreal-based plastic container manufacturer IPL Plastics Inc. Similarly, Silgan Holdings Inc. has announced the acquisition of Albea Group's dispensing business. TricorBraun, based out of St. Louis has acquired Packaging Solutions Inc. a rigid packaging distributor in Minneapolis.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the rigid packaging container market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (bottles & jars, cans, jerry can, drums, kegs, and clamshells), material (plastic, metal, and others), capacity (up to 5 liter, 5 to 20 liter, 20 to 50 liter, and above 50 liters ) and end use (food, beverage, homecare, personal care, healthcare, electrical & electronics, industrial goods, and others) across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

