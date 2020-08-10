The country has deployed around 916 MW of new PV capacity in the first seven months of the year.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) says the country reached 2,261.3 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of July. In July alone, newly installed capacity was 204.7 MW, while new additions for the first five months of 2020 hit 916 MW. Moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE 1.08.2020 r. wyniosla 2261,347 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 156,22 proc. rok do roku i o 7,23 proc. w okresie VII 2020 - VIII 2020 r. OZE energetyka pic.twitter.com/3STxCxqeJR ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...