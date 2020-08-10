Press Release

August 10, 2020

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 82,008 shares in the period August 3 to August 7, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 26.41 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 2.2 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2020 . Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 259,008 shares for a total consideration of EUR 6.7 million.

