VY-UC represents novel simplified approach to design "off-the-shelf" therapies resolving the complexities limitations of gene-editing to modulate self-recognition proteins

Vycellix, Inc., an immuno-centric discovery life science company with a focus on natural killer cell-based (NK cell) therapeutics, today announced that its Chairman CEO, Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the upcoming Innate Killer Summit. The Conference, which will be held as a virtual event on August 25-26, is the largest industry-focused meeting concentrating on all aspects of innate immunity and NK cell therapy breakthroughs.

Vycellix Presentation Details:

Event: Innate Killer Summit (virtual conference) Presenter: Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman CEO, Vycellix, Inc. Day/Time: Wednesday, August 26 at 9:30am ET Title: Strategies to Generate Potent NK Cells as Universal Source Link: https://innate-killer.com/whats-on/agenda/day-two/

Dr. Alici's presentation will include discussion reporting on Vycellix's VY-UC platform, designed to generate immune-privileged universal cells without altering the components that control self-recognition (HLA). Cells modified by VY-UC avoid immune recognition of grafted cells without impacting HLA while conserving viability, functionality, and persistence.

According to Dr. Alici, "We developed VY-UC to abrogate cellular immune response while obviating the need for immune-suppressive drugs in contexts of allogeneic cell therapies, hence redefining 'off-the-shelf' treatment strategies for a broad range of uses and indications, including for the development of next-generation NK cells." Dr. Alici is group leader in Hematology at Karolinska Institutet (KI), Department of Medicine, Stockholm, Sweden. He also serves as co-director of NextGenNK, an international Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies based at KI.

For more information, please visit: www.Vycellix.com and follow our Twitter feed at: @Vycellix

About Vycellix, Inc.

Vycellix is a private, immuno-centric discovery life science company, advancing the development of transformational platform technologies to enhance and optimize next-generation cell gene-based therapies, including T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "might," "will," "should," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue" and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the pre-clinical, regulatory, clinical and/or commercial development and all anticipated uses of VY-OZ, VY-X, VY-M and VY-UC, and the Company's plans for seeking out-licensing opportunities for these assets. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with immuno-discovery product development, including risks associated with advancing products to human clinical trials and/or ultimately regulatory and commercial success which is subject to the uncertainty of regulatory approval, market adoption and other risks and uncertainties affecting Vycellix and its development programs. Other risks and uncertainties of which Vycellix is not currently aware may also affect Vycellix's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. Vycellix undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005171/en/

Contacts:

Vycellix Corporate Contact:

Douglas W. Calder, President

Phone: (772)-418-6302

Email: dcalder@vycellix.com