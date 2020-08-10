Halberd Corporation Adds Dr. Abdon Nanhay to Scientific Advisory Board Furthering the Fight Against Covid-19 Internationally

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) today confirmed the addition of Dr. Abdon Nanhay as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Nanhay, a Brazilian physician, has over 25 years of experience in health and biological sciences

Dr. Nanhay's experiences include general medicine practice, emergency medicine, health management, and coordination of clinical research. Dr. Nanhay also had worked for medical and educational institutions including the World Health Organization (WHO), UERJ - Rio de Janeiro, State Secretary of Education and Health Secretariat of São João de Meriti City, and in the Brazilian Navy.

Currently, he is a Senior Fellow at the New Westminster College of the Caucasus University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and elected Member of the British Royal Society of Biology, London, UK, in 2020. He is also an International Volunteer of the Royal College of General Practitioners of Canada.

Dr Nanhay served the Brazilian Navy as a Medical Officer and was the Chief of the Health Division of the D-29 Paraná Destroyer. Dr. Nanhay participated in the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborative International Multi-centric Study: "Psychological Problems in General Health Care (WHO-PPGHC)", in which 14 countries participated from around the world, including the United States, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Turkey, Chile and others. He was the former Public Health Care Services Coordinator and Medical Director at the Emergency Medicine Unit in the city of São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro. He is also a collaborator researcher at the Psychiatric Service of the Faculty of Medical Sciences - UERJ.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "It was Dr. Nanhay's unique clinical research experience which prompted us to invite him to join our Scientific Advisory Board. He is an internationally recognized researcher and practitioner and is quite familiar with ANVISA, the Brazilian equivalent of the U.S. FDA, and the standardized regulatory requirements and reporting formats. His knowledge in this area will allow us to avoid delays in approval for any medical drugs or treatments in both the US and Brazil."

Hartman continued, "We are making connections with US and Brazilian Universities and Clinical research centers in order to test our patent pending extracorporeal treatment to fight COVID-19. Dr. Nanhay feels that we will be able to perform early-stage clinical research more readily in Brazil given the differences between ANVISA and the FDA. Those early study results could accelerate our path to an effective treatment. We feel that we can achieve FDA approval months earlier with this avenue."

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

P. O. Box 25

Jackson Center, PA 16133

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600918/Halberd-Corporation-Adds-Dr-Abdon-Nanhay-to-Scientific-Advisory-Board-Furthering-the-Fight-Against-Covid-19-Internationally