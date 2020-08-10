Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Achtung Kaufdruck: Unerwarteter Multimillionen-Deal muss Turnaround auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWC9 ISIN: CA83085J2011 Ticker-Symbol: QSGC 
Stuttgart
10.08.20
08:22 Uhr
0,125 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2020 | 14:08
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of J.C. St-Amour to its Board of Directors.

Mr. St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. He has a master's degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with strengths and expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, due diligence, and managing financing and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, J.C. has held various investment banking and senior management roles, including Director, Investment Banking and member of the Executive Committee with Fraser Mackenzie Limited; Vice President, Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc.; Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer at Defiance Mining Corporation and Vice President, Corporate Development at Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd.

"Mr. St-Amour is a welcome addition to Sky's Board. With degrees in geology and a background in financing J.C. certainly brings valuable depth to the company." stated Mike England, CEO and Director of Sky Gold Corp.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, USA, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
______________________
Mike England, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US:
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600936/Sky-Gold-Board-Appointment

SKY GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.