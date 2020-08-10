Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Encountering Increase in Demand From Expanded Customer Base in Multiple New States

Spread Across a Variety of its Products

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it is receiving new orders and additional potential interest for a range of its products, from interactive panels to Cov-Shield, a clear plexi-glass barrier for personalized workspace for the U.S. education and business markets.

Galaxy has sold over $250,000 in Cov-Shield products in the past month, since just launching the product in late-June. The expanded customer base for Cov-Shield has come from multiple new states including Louisiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Illinois and Florida.

The Company has extended its reach for the Cov-Shield line of products by signing up four new resellers. These new resller partners are not specifically technology providers to schools, but rather supply schools with everyday facilities needs.

Outside of the Cov-Shield line, Galaxy is completing several summer installs for its interactive panel line of products. This week alone we will be completing and invoicing for over $600,000 in revenue.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow and expand, we are excited about our opportunity to help schools in their needs during Covid-19, in and outside of the classroom."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

p888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600928/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Encountering-Increase-in-Demand-From-Expanded-Customer-Base-in-Multiple-New-States