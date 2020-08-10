Agencies Gain Agility and Better ROI When Launching Marketing Campaigns With Newswire's VP GT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / ???In the current era of rapid digital transformation, PR agencies have felt the pressure from clients to maximize visibility and mindshare during this period of global uncertainty. Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT) provides agency professionals with a comprehensive corporate communications solution that can help drive website traffic through strategic content campaigns. The program's popular flat-fee pricing has been proven to accelerate campaign production and enhance branding and publicity for companies across a variety of industries.

In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus pandemic normalized the digital transformation with video conferencing, telehealth services, and other remote experiences for both American businesses and consumers. As a result, media outlets ranging from national stations to local newspapers were covering brands that had implemented unique systems of operation in order to stay open during the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis. With the second wave expected to occur in the fall and winter months of 2020, Newswire provides businesses a system that can effectively assist their efforts to maintain their market position and presence throughout Q4 2020.

"The Value Pack Guided Tour is designed to put the customer in the driver's seat. Agency executives and CMOs can utilize the powerful software to stay ahead of industry trends and effectively manage multiple clients' campaigns simultaneously on one platform," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

VP GT customers gain access to custom media lists and media alerts, and can also distribute press releases with unlimited words, images and links, with no additional costs thanks to the flat-fee monthly pricing.

"Agencies that manage content distribution for a multitude of clients will find the Value Pack Guided Tour to be the perfect tool to use when launching multiple campaigns in a given week or month," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "Users retain full control to optimize campaigns to their liking, while still having access to dedicated campaign management."

Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour provides feedback loops and data to measure the progress and success of your campaigns. By leveraging the expertise of Newswire's Campaign Managers with best-in-class science and technology, businesses have been able to make breakthroughs with their media and marketing communications campaigns.

To stay ahead of the story and remain agile in your business's media and marketing communications efforts, navigate to the official program page of the Value Pack Guided Tour.

