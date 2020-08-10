Resort Savers, Inc.: Phoenix Rising Companies to Form Subsidiary for U.S. Distribution of Infectious Control Products

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Phoenix Rising Companies (FKA Resort Savers, Inc) (OTCQB:RSSV) is pleased to announce the forthcoming formation of a specific-purpose subsidiary.

The Company is forming a Nevada corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of acquiring, marketing and selling infectious control products and supplies in the US.

The subsidiary will be named PRX BIOMED.

DS Chang, CEO, said; "As we are contemplating acquisitions of multiple infectious control manufacturing and marketing companies, each having patents for solutions, devices and unique methods of action, we want to be ready to introduce their offerings in US markets as soon as the acquisitions are completed and regulations permit such sales."

He went on further, "The recent appointment of Eric Fuller to the Board of Directors and VP of US Sales was with a view towards this development."

In a release dated 13 May, 2020, the Company announced having entered into a term sheet to acquire an Infection Control and Disinfection Technology Company. The due diligence process for this and other potential acquisitions continues.

The acquisition candidates are already making sales in Central Europe, South America, The Middle East and China. The continuation and increase of these sales will be expected in any completed deal and said sales would then be a part of the Company.

Mr. Fuller has decades experience in many aspects of the medical devices and products industry including sales, presentation, regulatory approval, manufacturing, design, and development.

According to Market Insight Reports in a July 2020 release the worldwide market for Medical Disinfection and Sterilization equipment will grow from 2.8 Billion USD in 2019 to 3.8 Billion by 2025.

For information on Phoenix Rising Companies visit www.phoenix-cos.com

contact ir@phoenix-cos.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks may cause actual future results to vary widely. The statements are based upon Management's and Advisor's current expectations, estimates and projections; are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Management's control and are difficult to predict. A reader of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors should understand investing in shares of RSSV involves a high degree of risk and should seek competent investment advice prior to purchasing shares.

SOURCE: Resort Savers, Inc.

