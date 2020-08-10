Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the Crain's Chicago Business 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago list.

"It's a tremendous honor that Crain's Chicago Business ranked us among the Best Places to Work in Chicago where many Horizon employees live and work," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Despite these challenging times, working at Horizon remains grounded in the strength of our culture which is centered on doing the right thing for patients, the community and our employees."

The Crain's Chicago Business 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago designation is based on evaluating company workplace policies, practices and demographics, and employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to working conditions, benefits and corporate culture. Best Companies Group analyzed the data to determine final rankings.

Horizon was also recently ranked No. 1 on the Great Place to Work "Best Workplaces in Chicago" list, as well as honored as one of the "Best Workplaces for Millennials" by Fortune

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook

About Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain's Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago's economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

