Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol's COVID-19 Technology Receives Initial Positive Lab Test Results

-- Kontrol BioCloud® --

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the detection mechanism of the Kontrol BioCloud® analyzer ("BioCloud"), has received initial positive lab results.

Can we measure for COVID-19 like we do for air quality?

Drawing from its extensive industry experience in air emissions and air quality monitoring, Kontrol is developing a new technology designed to detect and alert for COVID-19 in real-time, through rapid on-site air sampling and detection of aerosol and droplet encapsulated viruses in indoor and outdoor environments.

"We are pleased to announce that our detection mechanism, previously announced on August 5th, 2020, has completed its initial proof of concept test results. We have now validated that our detection mechanism can detect COVID-19 specific components in air samples under a controlled experiment," says Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Kontrol. "The controlled testing was conducted by independent consultants, Dr. David Heinrichs, PhD (Heinrichs Laboratory), and Dr. Jimmy Dikeakos, PhD (Dikeakos Laboratory) - experts in the study of Microbiology and Immunology."

Next Stage of Testing

The initial testing was designed to validate the function of the detection mechanism. The testing was limited to a controlled environment with the detection mechanism, and not the complete operation of the BioCloud analyzer.

The next stage of testing will be with the live COVID-19 virus in a controlled environment and the BioCloud prototype operating in real-time. This part of the ongoing testing is anticipated to be completed in the next two to three weeks. It is important to note that Kontrol is not making any representations about the operation of the BioCloud analyzer at this time. Following the testing of the BioCloud analyzer in real-time the lab results will be announced, and a final report will be prepared for the National Research Council of Canada for their review.

"As we continue testing, we have also started the process of establishing procurement and supply chain solutions for the potential production of the BioCloud and we remain in discussions with the National Research Council of Canada for their continued support," says Gary Saunders, VP of Kontrol. "Given the urgency of creating safe spaces as the economy re-opens, we are working around the clock to move our technology forward and we appreciate the efforts of our team."

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600962/Kontrols-COVID-19-Technology-Receives-Initial-Positive-Lab-Test-Results