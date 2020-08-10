At the request of Mantex AB, equity rights TO4 will be traded on First North as from August 12, 2020 Security name: MANTEX TO4 ---------------------------- Short name: MANTEX TO4 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014453155 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200881 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitle the holder to convert for one (1) new share in the company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the ten (10) trading days immediately before the 23 April, 2021, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of SEK 0.15 and a maximum of SEK 0.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 26 April 2021 - 10 May 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 6 May 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.