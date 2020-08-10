FactMR: Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Display 7% CAGR Through 2030; Suspended Production Hinders Growth Prospects During Covid-19 Pandemic: Fact.MR

Zinc oxide nanoparticle market players are increasingly investing in research for biomedical and cancer therapy applications to generate new revenue streams post the coronavirus outbreak.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The zinc oxide nanoparticles market is projected to reflect stellar growth of 7% CAGR between the projection period from 2020 to 2030. The covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the market owing to the suspension of production activities in the industry and shortage of raw material supplies in the short term. Potential for biomedicine applications could provide lucrative growth opportunities in the months ahead.

"A growing range of end-user industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, and construction coupled with higher use of zinc oxide nanoparticles as a catalyst or additive are likely to support demand for sol gel and spray pyrolysis processes for the foreseeable future," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market - Important Takeaways

Coated zinc oxide nanoparticles are anticipated to witness high growth, owing to extensive application in the coatings, and electric and electronics sector.

Standard grade product is expected to hold major market share, supported by ceramic and rubber applications in the consumer goods and automotive sector.

Asia Pacific is a major consumer of zinc oxide nanoparticles, driven by rubber vulcanization activities, particularly aimed towards the automotive industry.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market - Driving Factors

Niche applications in biomedicine and cancer treatment are providing lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are finding roles in the paint and coating industry owing to superior color retention, stain blocking, and mildew and corrosion resistance, aiding market growth.

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market - Leading Constraints

Toxicity of zinc oxide nanoparticles associated with health and environmental concerns are holding back market growth.

Side effects of zinc oxide nanoparticles in animal feed such as parakeratosis, alopecia, and thymus atrophy restrict adoption.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global zinc oxide nanoparticles market. Lockdown restrictions have disrupted production activities and has reduced stocks of raw materials. These trends are likely to have a significant impact on the global market in the short term. On the other hand, research into the potential applications of zinc oxide nanoparticles in coronavirus treatments could provide lucrative opportunities during the crisis period.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global zinc oxide nanoparticle market include but are not limited to Grillo, Altana, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., BASF, Tayca Corp., EverZinc, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Players in the zinc oxide nanoparticle market are displaying increased interest in research and development efforts to widen scope of applications into new verticals, creating new revenue streams.

For example, EverZinc has launched a new digital transformation branch in collaboration with XponentialWorks to research zinc oxide nanoparticles with novel technologies such as 3D printing. Similarly, Nano Textile has announced the release of a novel fabric technology utilizing zinc oxide nano-particles for anti-bacterial textile applications. Further, BASF is working on biomedical applications for zinc oxide nanoparticles in respiratory disease treatment delivery systems through mucoadhesive particles.

