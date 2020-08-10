The partnership combines o9's Industry-leading Integrated Business Planning platform with operaize proprietary scheduling and sequencing solvers

o9 Solutions, the premier AI-powered Integrated Planning and Operations Platform provider, and Operaize GmbH, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in solving complex Manufacturing Scheduling and Sequencing challenges in various industries, have partnered to deliver an integrated solution to bring the most advanced scheduling and sequencing solvers into the o9 planning platform. The partnership enables customers to develop plans for different time horizons across complex supply chains in the o9's integrated planning platform while benefiting from the operaize's best-in-class solvers to improve capacity utilizations and OEE, delivering concrete results in operating margin of manufacturing companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005424/en/

o9 Solutions and operaize Partner to bring innovation in Manufacturing Scheduling and Sequencing (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, most manufacturing companies are relying on best-of-breed scheduling and sequencing solutions that are connected to their ERP and/or MES solutions. Usually, these solutions operate in isolation at plant level, disconnected from corporate Planning Solutions. Frequent shortcomings include scheduling attainment, sub-par OEE, lack of integration of raw and packaging materials availability and lack of visibility of the demand across the network. These shortcomings also mean operating margins are often not improved.

"o9 Solutions and operaize are two best-of-breed solutions that will be tightly integrated to transform the planning and execution of manufacturing planning, scheduling and sequencing to drive higher ROI for our joint customers," said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.

Both o9 and operaize are cloud-based, AI-powered enterprise software providers that solve complementary problems for numerous Fortune 500 clients. This partnership leverages the most innovative solvers in the manufacturing domain and o9 supply chain planning solution to enable customers to improve operating margins, OEE, product availability, faster response to market changes impacting manufacturing. The integrated solution, with connection to MES, IoT, LIMS systems, additionally brings full overview of shop floor operations into one unique platform.

"With cognitive operations©, we support optimally managing an increasingly complex production chain with a lot of potential disruptions like break-downs or missing material availability. Our next gen AI proactively detects potential disruptions and autonomously and expediently determines solutions to manage the production chain," reports Alexander Kouril, one of the two founders and managing directors of operaize. Christoph Lieth, his co-founder and co-managing director, adds: "Thanks to cognitive operations©, we have enabled a leading process industry company in Germany to increase plant efficiency by up to 35%."

Alexander Kouril reports that the close partnership between o9 and operaize will allow global manufacturing clients to be offered completely new forms of integrated planning. "We have had intensive discussions with suppliers of AI-based planning procedures and were able to establish that o9 is by far the leading, most innovative supplier of an integrated planning approach and the efficiency increases achieved by the customer bear witness to this.

The partnership is a natural consequence of a strong market pull towards digitization and adoption of AI in manufacturing and logistics. This is reflected by the recent funding and unicorn valuation of o9 Solutions and the investment of Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds (FTTF) into operaize. FTTF provides early stage venture capital for startups supported by the Fraunhofer Institute. operaize joins a select group of innovators of Industry 4.0, applying scientific breakthroughs in Machine Learning AI algorithms to complex problems in production environments.

About operaize.

operaize is a startup in Cologne, Germany, which develops next generation AI especially for planning and controlling complex production processes. operaize extends scientific breakthroughs formulated at Fraunhofer Institutes and develops an AI-based planning and controlling method. cognitive operations©, developed by operaize is not only able to detect or predict problems in a production process at an early stage, but also to solve these problems expediently and autonomously. This is especially relevant in process production, where plants may see up to 1.200 alarms occurring daily.

Cognitive operations© is a self-learning, self-optimizing and self-controlling scheduling procedure that is able to optimize even complex planning tasks in production, supply chain and all other operative processes for its client in a highly autonomous way.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chains. Whether it is driving demand, managing supply or aligning demand and supply, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. For more information, visit http://www.o9solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005424/en/

Contacts:

Stephan de Barse

+1 (214) 838-3125

contact@o9solutions.com