NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Co-Manager on a $10,000,800 Initial Public Offering for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED)

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker (Goedeker's) (NYSE American:GOED) is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker's has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedeker's provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedeker's to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

