The ASSEMBLY Show: Design for Manufacture and Lean Manufacturing Will Be the Focus of Two Workshops at the Virtual Assembly Show Taking Place Oct 27 - 28

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The ASSEMBLY Show, now a virtual event, will kick off on Tuesday, October 27th with John Sprovieri, Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine moderating a workshop on Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA). On Wednesday, October 28th Austin Weber, Senior Editor, Assembly Magazine will moderate Lean Manufacturing and Manual Assembly. Both workshops will take place from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm ET. Registration is now open for these two three-hour sessions.

"We will be offering two dynamic workshops packed with information from leading subject matter experts who will show engineers how to analyze and reduce the cost of a company's designs and another group of subject matter experts who will discuss why manual assembly remains the most popular way to put together a product," said John Sprovieri, Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine, sponsors of The ASSEMBLY Show. "We thank our esteemed speakers as well as our sponsors including A. Raymond Tinnerman, Dorner, Dukane, Atlas Copco and SCHUNK."

On Tuesday, October 27 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) Akash Agarwal, Mechanical Engineer for Datum 3D; Mark Burzynski, President, Arthur G. Russell Co; Vikram Bhargava, Fellow of the Society of Plastics Engineers; and Bill Devenish, DFMA Expert and Producibility Engineer, The Devenish Group Inc will join John Sprovieri to talk about Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA). The workshop is being sponsored by A Raymond Tinnerman, Dorner and Dukane.

DFMA is a methodology for identifying, quantifying, and eliminating waste or inefficiency in a product design with the goal to create a product that is easy and inexpensive to mass-produce. At least 85 percent of manufacturing costs are determined in the early stages of design. When engineers make informed design decisions during the concept stage, they can avoid costly corrections later. The manufacturing professionals in the audience will learn how to lower manufacturing costs through good design, discover what features make a product easy and cost efficient to assemble, and find out how to design to facilitate automation.

On Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) Austin Weber, Senior Editor, Assembly Magazine will moderate Lean Manufacturing and Manual Assembly. The panelists will include Jeffrey Miller, PE, Managing Principal, Productivity Engineering Services LLC, who will talk about Lean Layout Do's and Don'ts; Art Smalley, Art of Lean Inc. who will present The ABCs of A3 Reports; Timothy A. Pottorff, CIE, ARM, Principal, QP3 ErgoSystems LLC who will discuss Best Practices for Ergonomics on the Assembly Line; and Ben Marsh, President and CEO, Scout Systems Inc., will talk about IIoT With Manual Assembly. Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco and SCHUNK.

During this session, attendees will learn tips and tricks for creating efficient line layouts; improving the operation; error-proofing the process; and preventing work-related injuries. The panelists will discuss why designing, equipping and managing a largely manual assembly process requires a different skillset than a highly automated one and why manual assembly remains the most popular way to put together a product. Indeed, according to ASSEMBLY magazine's annual Capital Equipment Spending Survey, 87 percent of factories employ at least some manual operations to assemble their products. That figure has remained constant for the past 24 years, and it's not all that surprising.

Through the virtual platform, engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals will have access to interactive exhibits and guided tours of the exhibit hall featuring the latest machines and technology in assembly manufacturing. The trade show and conference is produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine, the leading publication for the industry. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show, which was recently named to the list of Top 250 US Trade Shows from Trade Show News Network (TSNN), is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600865/Design-for-Manufacture-and-Lean-Manufacturing-Will-Be-the-Focus-of-Two-Workshops-at-the-Virtual-Assembly-Show-Taking-Place-Oct-27--28