Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Retirement of Board Chair
PR Newswire
London, August 10
To: Company Announcements
Date:10 August 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Retirement of Board Chair
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic Robert Peto, the Chair of the Company, deferred his retirement from the Board which was originally planned for June 2020. As the situation has developed over the summer and a clearer view is beginning to emerge of the future, the Board has agreed that Robert should step down following the next meeting of the Board on 25 August 2020 and be succeeded as Chair by James Clifton-Brown. The Board is most grateful to Robert for providing continuity of leadership over this difficult period and also his valuable contribution first as a Director then as Chair of the Company. The Board wishes him well with his continuing real estate and charitable activities.
