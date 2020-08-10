Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 16:10
74 Leser
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Retirement of Board Chair

PR Newswire

London, August 10

To: Company Announcements

Date:10 August 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Retirement of Board Chair

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84


Following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic Robert Peto, the Chair of the Company, deferred his retirement from the Board which was originally planned for June 2020. As the situation has developed over the summer and a clearer view is beginning to emerge of the future, the Board has agreed that Robert should step down following the next meeting of the Board on 25 August 2020 and be succeeded as Chair by James Clifton-Brown. The Board is most grateful to Robert for providing continuity of leadership over this difficult period and also his valuable contribution first as a Director then as Chair of the Company. The Board wishes him well with his continuing real estate and charitable activities.

All Enquiries:

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Graeme McDonald (Senior Fund Control Manager)
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Oli Lord (Deputy Fund Manager)
Tel: 07717543309
Tel: 07801039463
Tel: 07557938803

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745186


