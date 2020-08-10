Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
10.08.20
08:08 Uhr
38,350 Euro
+0,750
+1,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 17:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, August 10

10 August 2020

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

The Company has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market ("Admission").

The 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 August 2020.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Mark Pope		Tel: 020 3 0084913
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Broker
Neil Morgan
Verity Wilson		Tel: 020 3 100 0000
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.