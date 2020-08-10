Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

10 August 2020



Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

The Company has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market ("Admission").

The 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 August 2020.



