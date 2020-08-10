Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Acquires Startup for Lead Scoring and Targeted Sales Email Automation

Fastbase Inc. Adds Marketing Automation Capabilities in Acquisition of Lead Tracking, Scoring and Email Automation Company.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Kevin Rodgers, CEO of Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) has revealed that Fastbase has completed the acquisition of LeadScoreApp (aka AutoTarget). Fastbase, looking to further cement a leadership position in the marketplace, considered a number of companies all over the world. Rodgers noted, "LeadScoreApp had exactly the right technology at exactly the right time in their evolution as a company to provide the synergy we were looking for." Rodgers continued, "With LeadScoreApp's visitor tracking focused on scoring leads and email automation we felt the technology would complement and enhance what we are currently doing. We are enthusiastic about what this acquisition means for Fastbase and our customers."

LeadScoreApp's CEO, Brian Kristensen, is appointed as Product Manager to build out net new features for the merged company and to further develop Fastbase WebLeads with a focus on lead tracking, lead scoring and automated notifications to sales teams. Commenting on the role Kristensen said: "This is an amazing opportunity to go worldwide with our tracking and lead scoring tool and enable sales teams around the world to automatically target "hot" leads with perfect timing to close more deals." Rodgers added: "I am excited by the prospect of the additional product value this acquisition brings to WebLeads and the skills and expertise that we gain with Brian." Google decommissioned two important Google Analytics fields in February which placed even more urgency on innovation in the lead gen space. Fastbase was quick to provide a script to fill the gap and now adding these lead scoring capabilities gives Fastbase a competitive edge. Fastbase and LeadScoreApp use the latest data science technology to provide leads in real-time to B2B marketing agencies, large businesses and boutique mar-tech companies. The backbone is provided by Fastbase's massive database of company data which can be matched to VPNs. According to Kevin Rodgers, Fastbase CEO "this is an exciting point in Fastbase's history and towards the end of 2020 we will see some awe-inspiring products to draw from the synergy created by this acquisition. Watch this space!"

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Fastbase Inc. 140 Broadway, 46th Floor 10005 New York, United States Phone +1- 800 490 7454 www.fastbase.com

About LeadScoreApp

LeadScoreApp (www.leadscore.dk) is a sales and marketing platform that enables its customers to generate more hot and qualified leads - all the while creating a more targeted and relevant user experience. The platform includes features such as lead tracking, lead scoring and auto targeting of sales emails. LeadScoreApp triggers emails and activates sales processes based on visitor behavior on their customers' websites and enables LeadScoreApps customers to monitor the digital footprint of any leads on their website. The system identifies buying signals and calculates priority lists of hot leads that can be used by sales teams to easily drive more sales with perfect timing on outreach and follow up. The application comprises a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system, lead tracking, lead scoring, marketing automation and prospect/lead identification from your website visitors. LeadScoreApp collects leads, tracks and scores them and then nurtures leads through the buying process with automatic emails, sent at the right time to the right customers, with relevant content. Ultimately LeadSoreApp drives more sales with realtime notification on hot leads - ready to buy. LeadScoreApp (aka Autotarget) is a Danish Company founded in 2014. The platform is built to serve the needs of small to midsize businesses and B2C companies like real estate and travel agencies that offer big ticket services.

LeadScoreApp IVS CVR No .: 35807160 Birk Centerpark 40, 7400 Herning Denmark

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

CONTACT:

Kevin Rodgers, CEO

kevin.rodgers@fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600976/Fastbase-Acquires-Startup-for-Lead-Scoring-and-Targeted-Sales-Email-Automation