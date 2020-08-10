The business English language training market is expected to grow by USD 26.20 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005365/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Business English varies from one country to another based on the type of business. The growing demand for such specialized forms of business English is encouraging vendors in the market to offer various personalized and customized training courses that are tailored to meet the specific needs of the workplace. For instance, Pearson Plc offers vocational English training courses for banking and finance, construction, information technology, and oil industries. The rising demand for vocational English training is expected to fuel the growth of the global business English language training market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44308

As per Technavio, the adoption of m-learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Business English Language Training Market: Adoption of M-Learning

The rising adoption of mobile devices across the world has resulted in the introduction of m-learning in the curriculum. Corporate organizations are also exhibiting high demand for m-learning technologies. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the market are offering courses that include m-learning technologies. For instance, Business English Pod offers English learning courses through mobile applications available for both iOS and Android platforms. The company also offers eCourse iOS Apps such as English for Meetings, English for Presentations, and English for Telephoning. The rising adoption of m-learning is expected to boost the growth of the global business English language training market during the forecast period.

"Growing emphasis on virtual training and language proficiency assessment and certification will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Business English Language Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the business English language training market by end-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Learning method (Blended learning and Online learning).

The APAC region led the business English language training market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a vast learner base in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005365/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/