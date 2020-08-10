The global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is expected to grow by USD 525 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5%.

The market is driven by increasing inorganic growth strategies. In addition, robust R&D activities are anticipated to boost the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and market presence by forming alliances with other players in the market. Such strategies also help them reduce R&D costs and penetrate the market quickly. For instance, in January 2019, GlaxoSmithKline completed the acquisition of TESARO Corp. The acquisition helped GlaxoSmithKline strengthen and reinforce its oncology pipeline. Many such mergers and acquisitions are expected to drive the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market during the forecast period.

Major Five Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers Ondansetron Hydrochloride. It is a serotonin receptor antagonist used for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. The company offers EMESET. It is a serotonin receptor antagonist used for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Kytril. It contains granisetrona serotonin 5-HT2 receptor antagonist used as an antiemetic to treat nausea and vomiting following chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Zofran. It contains ondansetron hydrochloride as the active ingredient and is available in the oral formulation and IV injection forms for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Animal health, and Others. The company offers prodrug fosaprepitant dimeglumine, which is used for preventing CINV and post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Serotonin receptor antagonists

NK1 receptor antoagonists

Others

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

