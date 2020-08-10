CAPITA PLC

Notice of Results

10 August 2020

Capita plc ("Capita") (LSE: CPI), the consulting, digital services and software business, confirms that it will announce its results for the six months to 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

A presentation for institutional investors and analysts hosted by Jon Lewis, CEO and Patrick Butcher, CFO, will be held at 09:00am UK time. This will be a live audio webcast on our website www.capita.com/investors and will subsequently be available on demand.

Capita will be presenting its adjusted results on a post IFRS 16 basis. A guide to expected impacts on key disclosure metrics as well as proforma divisional prior year (H1 2019 and FY 2019) comparisons for revenue and profit are available on Capita's investor relations website:

https://www.capita.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com.