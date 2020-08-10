Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
10.08.20
11:01 Uhr
0,420 Euro
+0,007
+1,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4000,44419:02
0,4200,42819:02
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 18:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Notice of Results

Capita plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, August 10

CAPITA PLC

Notice of Results

10 August 2020

Capita plc ("Capita") (LSE: CPI), the consulting, digital services and software business, confirms that it will announce its results for the six months to 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

A presentation for institutional investors and analysts hosted by Jon Lewis, CEO and Patrick Butcher, CFO, will be held at 09:00am UK time. This will be a live audio webcast on our website www.capita.com/investors and will subsequently be available on demand.

Capita will be presenting its adjusted results on a post IFRS 16 basis. A guide to expected impacts on key disclosure metrics as well as proforma divisional prior year (H1 2019 and FY 2019) comparisons for revenue and profit are available on Capita's investor relations website:

https://www.capita.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com.

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.