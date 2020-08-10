Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 19:04
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SIRVA Earns Highest Average Score in Relocation Mortgage Overall Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving, the leading global relocation and moving service provider, received the highest average score for its mortgage product among national competitors in the 26th Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC©.

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Logo (PRNewsFoto/SIRVA, Inc.)

SIRVA Mortgage is a national mortgage lender which provides the unique benefit of rate shopping for its consumers and specializes in offering customers flexibility and guidance throughout the homebuying experience. In "overall satisfaction" SIRVA Mortgage earned a score of 8.86 out of 10, the highest score from the largest relocation industry mortgage providers.

"These outstanding results can be attributed to our dedicated team members who care deeply about providing the right solutions and the best experiences for our clients and their employees," said Tom Oberdorf, CEO of SIRVA, Inc. "Our SIRVA Mortgage team along with all our workforce around the globe take pride in execution, believe in always taking a customer first-approach, and continually strive to build on the technology, user experience, procedures, and services that will help exceed our clients' expectations."

About SIRVA

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 58 locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, SIRVA Mortgage, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican and SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

Media Contacts
Mike DeGraff/Paige Barrett
Sard Verbinnen & Co
SIRVA-SVC@Sardverb.com
312-895-4700

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/175515/sirva_inc_logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.