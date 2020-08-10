As previously announced, Nasdaq CSD Iceland (NCSDI) is planning a transition to a new settlement system on August 24, 2020. With reference to an announcement from NCSDI, which can be seen here, there will be no settlement of trades on that date. Monday, Agust 24, 2020 will thus be declared a non-settlement day. This entails that trades done on Thursday August 20, 2020 will be settled on Tuesday August 25th (instead of Monday August 24th as per usual). Also, trades done on Friday August 21st will be settled on Wednesday August 26th (instead of Tuesday August 25th as per usual). For these two dates only, the settlement procedure will be T+3 affecting, among other things, the calculations of accrued interests and indexations factors. Settlement days for all trades executed on other dates will remain the same (T+2) See further explanation in the table below: Weekday Trade date Settlement date Settlement procedure ------------------------------------------------------------ Tuesday 18.8.2020 20.8.2020 T+2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Wednesday 19.8.2020 21.8.2020 T+2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Thursday 20.8.2020 25.8.2020 T+3 ------------------------------------------------------------ Friday 21.8.2020 26.8.2020 T+3 ------------------------------------------------------------ Monday 24.8.2020 26.8.2020 T+2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tuesday 25.8.2020 27.8.2020 T+2 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525-2850, or e-mail Exchange.ice@nasdaq.com