Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Golden Ocean Group Limitedand in the links below.

August 10, 2020

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • GOGL - 2019 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b10b383a-ddfd-4d6b-9b50-94b7c2262915)
  • GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1bfaecd-e340-4f03-bec1-3285d034361f)
