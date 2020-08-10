Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Bermuda, 10 August 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltdand attached to this press release.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, interim CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • AGM Notice Avance Gas 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88e49fb4-58dc-4aa1-a21d-1e5d71bd6b1f)
  • Avance-Gas-Annual-Report-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f02aa0e0-63f1-4b4e-a7a5-5eb87e5cd5b2)
