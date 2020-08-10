Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Bermuda, 10 August 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltdand attached to this press release.
For further queries, please contact:
Peder C. G. Simonsen, interim CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15
Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- AGM Notice Avance Gas 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88e49fb4-58dc-4aa1-a21d-1e5d71bd6b1f)
- Avance-Gas-Annual-Report-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f02aa0e0-63f1-4b4e-a7a5-5eb87e5cd5b2)
AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de