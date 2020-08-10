Collins Christensen - New Board Member for Love Matters Most Inc.

Collins "Collie" Christensen was recently appointed to the board of directors for Love Matters Most Inc.

Collins "Collie" Christensen is the owner and operator of Christensen Custom Tables, a specialty company that handcrafts custom tables for any indoor or outdoor space. Collins is also a philanthropist, regularly donating both funds and time to causes he believes in and Love Matters Most is one of his favorites.

Collie can easily recall the emotional impact of walking through the rural countryside and arriving at a small mud hut where a man had been left to die. Infected with HIV/AIDS, the stigma drives most family and friends away. That's when Love Matters Most steps in. Their dedicated caregivers come alongside those who are helpless and provide urgent assistance. Love Matters Most assesses the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of each patient providing hospitalization and medical tests as required. Then, every week they bring nutritious food, love and encouragement from the Word of God. By helping moms and dads return to health, Love Matters Most not only saves lives but restores families and prevents orphans.

"I am honored to be joining the board for Love Matters Most," says Collins Christensen. "It is important for me to make an effort and do what I can to truly make a difference and make the world a better place."

As part of his new role, Mr. Christensen says that a portion of the proceeds for every table sold by Christensen Custom Tables will go directly towards Love Matters Most. Collie also looks forward to helping with development and fundraising that will enable the ministry to grow.

For more information about Love Matters Most, visit https://lovemattersmost.org/.

For more information about Christensen Custom Tables, visit https://www.cctables.com/.

About Collins Christensen

Collins "Collie" Christensen was born in Utah but when he was nine months old his family moved to California where he has lived ever since. He grew up in the Sacramento area.

Mr. Christensen is the co-owner and operator of Christensen Custom Tables along with his son CJ Christensen. The company specializes in crafting rustic, hand hewn tables which strike the perfect balance between rustic and elegant, fitting in any decor or setting. The company is based in the Sacramento, California area and creates tables for homes, patios, corporate settings, restaurants, and businesses. Collins has used Christensen Custom Tables to teach his kids good work ethic, good customer service, and how to be an entrepreneur. Collins Christensen is also a philanthropist and regularly supports the Christ's Hope International Foundation.

