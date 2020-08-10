The global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 85.10 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005402/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Analysis Report by Therapy (Chemotherapy, Brachytherapy, and Ablation therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/hepatocellular-carcinoma-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. In addition, the increase in R&D activities for liver cirrhosis medication is anticipated to boost the growth of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market.

Hepatocellular carcinoma has been associated with many etiological conditions such as alcohol consumption, hepatitis virus, and cirrhosis. Chronic infection with HBV and HCV often leads to cirrhosis, which further enhances the probability of developing hepatocellular carcinoma. The heavy consumption of alcohol is one of the common factors that account for an increasing prevalence of hepatocellular carcinoma. There has been an increase in the consumption of alcohol globally, which has resulted in increased cases of alcoholic hepatitis and mortality rates. According to the CDC, alcohol use led to approximately 88,000 deaths in the US during 2006-2010. Also, every year, 21,815 deaths are caused by alcohol liver diseases in the US. Thus, the increasing prevalence of liver diseases such as Hepatitis C, liver cirrhosis and others are expected to drive the demand of hepatocellular carcinoma drugs across the globe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates through one business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. The company offers Mayvret, which shortens the one-daily treatment duration from 12 to 8 weeks for treatment-naive hepatitis C patients without cirrhosis and with compensated cirrhosis.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates through one business segment and it offers human therapeutics. The company offers Talimogene Laherparepvec, which is being evaluated for the treatment of HCC along with systemic IV administration of pembrolizumab.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc generates revenue by developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Imfinzi, which contains durvalumab as the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the treatment of HCC.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG has business operations under various segments, such as pharmaceuticals, crop science, and consumer health. The company's key offerings include STIVARGA, which is an orally-administered inhibitor of multiple kinase which was approved for the treatment of HCC in people who have been previously treated with NEXAVA.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. operates thorough a single segment engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company offers OPDIVO, which is used for the treatment of HCC in combination with YERVOY.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Chemotherapy

Brachytherapy

Ablation therapy

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005402/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/