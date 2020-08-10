Technavio has been monitoring the cannabis-infused edible products market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005417/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing social acceptance of cannabis has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of funds and investments in the cannabis sector might hamper market growth.

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is segmented as below:

Product Food Beverage

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44397

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cannabis-infused edible products market report covers the following areas:

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market size

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market trends

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing millennial population as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next few years.

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cannabis-infused edible products market, including some of the vendors such as Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cannabis-infused edible products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cannabis-infused edible products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cannabis-infused edible products market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bhang Corp.

Botanic Lab

Cannabinoid Creations

CHARLOTTES WEB

Grön Confections

Kats Botanicals

Kiva Brands Inc.

Lulu Group International

Medix CBD

Mentor Capital Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005417/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/