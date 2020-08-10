Hector Sosa Flores Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

Hector Flores shared what he has learned throughout his career in finance and entrepreneurship in two recent interviews

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August, 10, 2020 / In two recent interviews with Thrive Global and Kivo Daily, Hector Sosa Flores spoke about his career in finance and entrepreneurship.

Hector Sosa is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from San Diego, California. Hector is the CEO of Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners and the founder of Code Loft LLC.

In his interview with Kivo Daily, Hector Sosa explained that while there was an initial urge to follow in his father's footsteps in the law profession, he wanted to follow his passion and launch his career into entrepreneurship by starting a company focused on commodities. He explained how he later noticed a gap in the website design space and created Code Loft LLC, a software to make the process more simple.

Mr. Sosa also shared advice for young entrepreneurs.

"Be determined and ambitious. Those are two of the most important qualities that any entrepreneur should possess," said Hector Sosa Flores.

"While they can't guarantee success, they will help you keep going when times are tough."

In the interview with Thrive Global, Mr. Sosa explained how he manages his time by keeping a strict schedule, which helps him accomplish more during the day and gives him time to spend with his family. He further explained how he prioritizes his work.

"I make sure I have a running list of what needs to get done today and what can probably wait until tomorrow or the next day. Having that list in front of me helps me focus on one task at a time and I don't shift my focus until I finish that task," said Hector Sosa Flores.

For more information, please visit https://www.hectorsosa.com/.

About Hector Sosa Flores

Hector Sosa is an entrepreneur from San Diego, California. He attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in Political Science and Finance. He also studied International Diplomacy in Madrid at Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Following in his father's footsteps, he studied Law and attended the University of San Diego School of Law, with cooperation from Universidad Autonoma de Baja California (UABC), for their International Legal program to study comparative laws. For the next five years, he worked at his father's law firm. Hector Sosa Flores chose to further his education to pursue his passion in commodities, attending the Harvard School of Business and receiving certifications in Entrepreneurial Essentials, Business Finance, and Negotiation. Hector managed a commodity and foreign exchange trading company from 2012 to 2015 before starting his own company, Axios Group, LLC. He also launched Code Loft LLC. In 2016 to create a software to help others design professional websites with ease. Hector is currently the CEO of Axios Group and Millennium Metals Partners.

Contact:

Hector Sosa Flores

Email: hs@codeloft.co

SOURCE: Hector Sosa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601043/Hector-Sosa-Flores-Featured-in-Two-Exclusive-Interviews