Technavio has been monitoring the community college market in us and it is poised to grow by USD 14.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alaska Vocational Technical Center, CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Cleveland Community College, Garden City Community College, Lake Area Technical College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Santa Barbara City College, and Walla Walla Community College are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on non-traditional learners has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, funding cuts might hamper market growth.

Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Community College Market in US is segmented as below:

Revenue Stream Government Funds Tuition And Fees Grants And Contracts Others

Course Offerings Associate Degree TVET Certification Continuing Education



Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our community college market in us report covers the following areas:

Community College Market in US size

Community College Market in US trends

Community College Market in US industry analysis

This study identifies the emphasis on the education marketing process as one of the prime reasons driving the community college market growth in US during the next few years.

Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the community college market in US, including some of the vendors such as Alaska Vocational Technical Center, CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Cleveland Community College, Garden City Community College, Lake Area Technical College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Santa Barbara City College, and Walla Walla Community College. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the community college market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist community college market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the community college market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the community college market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of community college market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by revenue stream

Market segments

Comparison by revenue stream

Government funds Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tuition and fees Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Grants and contracts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by revenue stream

Market Segmentation by course offering

Market segments

Comparison by course offering

Associate degree Market size and forecast 2019-2024

TVET certification Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Continuing education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bachelor's degree Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by course offering

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alaska Vocational Technical Center

CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Cleveland Community College

Garden City Community College

Lake Area Technical College

NCK Tech.

North Florida College

Northeast Community College

Santa Barbara City College

Walla Walla Community College

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

