Technavio has been monitoring the community college market in us and it is poised to grow by USD 14.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alaska Vocational Technical Center, CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Cleveland Community College, Garden City Community College, Lake Area Technical College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Santa Barbara City College, and Walla Walla Community College are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Focus on non-traditional learners has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, funding cuts might hamper market growth.
Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Community College Market in US is segmented as below:
- Revenue Stream
- Government Funds
- Tuition And Fees
- Grants And Contracts
- Others
- Course Offerings
- Associate Degree
- TVET Certification
- Continuing Education
Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our community college market in us report covers the following areas:
- Community College Market in US size
- Community College Market in US trends
- Community College Market in US industry analysis
This study identifies the emphasis on the education marketing process as one of the prime reasons driving the community college market growth in US during the next few years.
Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the community college market in US, including some of the vendors such as Alaska Vocational Technical Center, CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Cleveland Community College, Garden City Community College, Lake Area Technical College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Santa Barbara City College, and Walla Walla Community College. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the community college market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Community College Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist community college market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the community college market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the community college market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of community college market vendors in US
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by revenue stream
- Market segments
- Comparison by revenue stream
- Government funds Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tuition and fees Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Grants and contracts Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by revenue stream
Market Segmentation by course offering
- Market segments
- Comparison by course offering
- Associate degree Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- TVET certification Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Continuing education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bachelor's degree Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by course offering
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alaska Vocational Technical Center
- CENTRAL LOUISIANA TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Cleveland Community College
- Garden City Community College
- Lake Area Technical College
- NCK Tech.
- North Florida College
- Northeast Community College
- Santa Barbara City College
- Walla Walla Community College
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
