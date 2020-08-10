Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
WKN: A2DYQW ISIN: CA36171B3002 
Frankfurt
10.08.20
08:13 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,006
-6,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GGL RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GGL RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2020
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GGL Resources Corp. Announces the Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that the Compensation Committee has recommended, with approval of the directors the granting of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 1,450,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company holds the McConnell copper-gold porphyry and shear hosted gold project located 22 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central BC. In addition, the Company has recently acquired the Gold Point project in the prolific Walker Lane Gold District, Nevada which is the consolidation of several past producing high-grade gold mines. GGL also holds key diamond exploration projects in Canada's north in Nunavut as well as the Lac de Gras diamond district in the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. The Company also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Kelsch"

David Kelsch
President, COO and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
Corporate Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information
Linda Knight
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604) 688-0546
info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/601062/GGL-Resources-Corp-Announces-the-Granting-of-Incentive-Stock-Options

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
