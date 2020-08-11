Jefferies Hong Kong Limited today announced that it has established a co-brand agreement with Regis Partners, Inc. for the cash equities business in the Philippines. Under the agreement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in The Philippines on a co-branded basis to Jefferies' global client base. Additionally, Regis Partners will be the main platform to provide local equity broking services to Jefferies.

Regis Partners Inc. (formerly Deutsche Regis Partners Inc.) is one of the largest equity brokerage houses in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Its country-based team offers research, sales, corporate access and trading, and execution services to global and local institutional clients. Regis prides itself on providing cutting edge research and advisory which challenges conventional wisdom and the consensus view.

From its beginnings in 1999, Regis Partners has established itself as the dominant brokerage house in the PSE. It has received numerous awards for Best Equity House and Best Research House from institutions such as Fund Managers Association of the Philippines (FMAP) and from publications including Institutional Investor and Asiamoney.

The partnership with Regis enhances Jefferies' growing equities franchise in Asia and is another step in Jefferies' long-term investment in the region. Over the last several years, Jefferies has significantly expanded its business in the region, adding approximately 200 Jefferies employees over the last two years to better serve its global institutional client base.

Murray Wilson, President of Jefferies Asia, commented, "We are pleased to join forces with Regis Partners, Inc. in our commitment to continuously improve and expand Jefferies' longstanding equity research, sales and trading business with an emphasis on serving the needs of our global investor client base. Regis is consistently recognized as the best-in-class Philippine equities franchise."

"We at Regis Partners, Inc are very excited to work with the fastest growing equities house in Asia today. Combining Jefferies' robust global platform and Regis' "on-the-ground" Philippine expertise should bode well for the foreign and domestic institutional clients we both serve," commented Noel O. Bautista, Chairman of Regis Partners, Inc.

Jefferies has similar agreements with several firms throughout Asia, including Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia, KAF Securities in Malaysia, Mirae Asset Daewoo in South Korea, JB Securities in Sri Lanka, Fubon Securities in Taiwan, Kasikorn Securities in Thailand and Mirae Asset Vietnam in Vietnam. In total, Jefferies and its partner firms cover approximately 1,500 companies, providing clients with robust and comprehensive equity research coverage of regional companies. Jefferies covers over 3,000 companies globally.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

