FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health insurance, has entered into an agreement to acquire Limelight Health, a leading North American provider of quoting, rating and underwriting solutions for group and voluntary employee benefits, for $75M US. The union will provide an end-to-end SaaS core product suite from quote, rate and underwrite through to billing, policy administration, absence and claims management for the global life, accident, and health industry.

Michael Kelly, CEO of FINEOS, said: "We're delighted to welcome the Limelight Health team and their clients to FINEOS, and we look forward to accelerating our combined growth for the benefit of all of our clients, people and partners. This acquisition delivers more product options for our clients as they accelerate their digital transformations and reduce their reliance on legacy core systems. Together we are over 1,000 people with our total focus on helping life, accident, and health carriers to serve their clients and customers with superior insurance technology."

"The North American employee benefits industry is undergoing tremendous change which is accelerating due to the competitive and regulatory environment as well as the constant advance of technology capabilities," adds Kelly. "Limelight Health is a rapidly growing Silicon Valley Insurtech with strong roots and competence in the employee benefits industry. They have a collaborative and inclusive culture with a powerful product that has been selected and deployed with leading Tier 1 North American carriers. They are aligned with our FINEOS culture, market focus and technology platform, and we are excited to combine with the Limelight Health team to accelerate our combined growth in North America and globally."

"This acquisition combines two of the most modern systems in the market today to offer customers a flexible SaaS platform that keeps them future-ready," said Jason T. Andrew, CEO of Limelight Health. "Joining with FINEOS makes the most of our extensive experience in group benefits and our strong customer base in the US to support our expansion into individual insurance and global markets. Our customers will be able to depend on our combined team with a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. The two companies share similar collaborative values, which will assist us in rapidly and successfully integrating."

Limelight Health solutions streamline and automate the sales and underwriting functions for group benefits insurers, enabling carriers to win more business with faster, more accurate proposals and an online broker interface. The suite of products for rating, underwriting, and quoting will be available as an optional component of FINEOS AdminSuite, while continuing to be available to the market as a standalone SaaS product solution which readily integrates with third-party and legacy core solutions.

FINEOS and Limelight Health have already built integrations between their products to enable joint go-to-market and system delivery to meet their clients' needs. This acquisition will enable deeper integration and make it easier to do business with the unified company. The objective is to provide a strong and seamless user experience to everyone inside and outside the carrier's business operations, making the FINEOS Platform an even more attractive offering to the employee benefits industry.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete quickly. As FINEOS and Limelight Health integrate the business over the coming months, the priority will be to continue to operate on a business as usual basis in order to meet customer needs.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a market leader in core systems for life, accident and health insurance carriers globally with 7 of 10 group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the top 10 life and health carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

About Limelight Health

Limelight Health is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions delivering the most efficient quoting, rating, and underwriting solutions for employee benefits insurers. The company provides process automation and seamless integration for new business acquisition, including product management, broker self-service, risk management, and sales enablement.

Limelight Health's innovative suite offers highly configurable no-code and low-code solutions for intake, quoting, rating, and underwriting. The API-first and cloud-native architecture provides seamless integration and data exchange for enrollment and case installation, data analysis and reporting, and support for legacy systems. Limelight Health has a remote-first workforce with headquarters in San Francisco, California, and an office in Redding, California.

