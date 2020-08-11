Rocky 2020: De La Fuente: Congress and Trump Must Act to Save Lives; COVID, Poverty and Food Insecurity Devastating Americans

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / With numerous studies concluding that suffering and death among the nation's poor and minorities are being intensified by food insecurity and the effects of COVID-19, presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is calling on Congress and President Trump to take emergency action to get food to starving families and ramp up testing among at-risk populations.

"Government inaction is killing us," declared De La Fuente, the POTUS nominee of the Alliance Party. Since that nomination, the Reform Party, American Delta Party, and Natural Law Party have also nominated him in a multi-party effort to place De La Fuente on the ballot in many states. He is now in his second run for the presidency.

"They have turned a blind eye to the misery of so many Americans whose plight has been documented in numerous scholarly studies completed this spring and summer," declared De La Fuente. "Their inaction is not only shameful but criminal."

De La Fuente has analyzed many of the most recent research findings, including:

Poverty and Covid-19: Rates of Incidence and Deaths in the United States During the First 10 weeks of the Pandemic

COVID-19 Lays Bare Vulnerabilities in U.S. Food Security

Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Grow Dramatically as Covid-19 Spreads

Food insecurity will be the sting in the tail of COVID-19

Record levels of food insecurity in the U.S. because of COVID-19

"There are more studies, more scholarly research and ample white papers reporting on this crisis unfolding among the impoverished and minorities in our nation," said De La Fuente. "How many more will it take to get the attention of Congress and Trump to motivate them to help these at-risk populations before they are decimated?"

The COVID Racial Tracker, a joint project of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center and the COVID Tracking Project, found:

Nationally, African American deaths from COVID-19 are nearly two times greater than would be expected based on their share of the population.

In 42 states plus Washington D.C., Hispanics/Latinos make up a greater share of confirmed cases than their share of the population.

