



SINGAPORE, Aug 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Azelis, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, is proud to release its first sustainability report as a testimony of its global sustainability efforts and actions. With this sustainability report, Azelis covers its 2019 group-wide sustainability performance and demonstrates how its commitments to sustainability are put into action, by creating shared value with our innovative and sustainable products and having a positive impact on the communities around the globe.Highlights & rationale- After its second and consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating and membership to Together for Sustainability as announced earlier this year, Azelis now releases its first sustainability report.- The company is convinced that only innovation and sustainable business can provide long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers, as well as considerable benefits to society.- Azelis' strong focus on sustainability is in line with Azelis' strategy to become the global benchmark for sustainability in the chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry.Being a global service provider focused on the development of innovative formulations, sustainability has always been part of Azelis' identity. Soon after initial commitments to Responsible Care(R) & Responsible Distribution(R), Azelis laid the groundwork for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program in 2015, following the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the United Nations. Azelis' CSR program is based on the United Nations Global Compact initiative, ISO 26000 and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and is built on 25 KPIs within four main pillars: People, Sustainable procurement, Fair business practices and Resources & environment.Dr. Hans Joachim Muller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Year 2020 marks a few important sustainability milestones for Azelis. After our second EcoVadis Gold rating and our membership to Together for Sustainability earlier this year, we are now excited to release our first sustainability report in which we bring Azelis' global sustainability efforts to life. We hope that this report will influence and excite our partners about the ever-important sustainability journey, whilst also inspiring and exciting them about our transition to a sustainable business. We are confident that only a joint effort for more sustainable solutions will strengthen the relationships with our business partners who are equally responsible and equally dedicated, and will result in preservation of resources for future generations."Maria J. Almenar Martin, Group Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) and Sustainability Director, adds: "It's our genuine belief that only innovation and sustainable business models can offer long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers, as well as considerable benefits to society. We're continually investing in the development of a new generation of sustainable formulations through the work done in our network of laboratories, whilst also introducing new initiatives to develop strategies that mitigate business risks as a consequence of climate change and social unrest. We hope this sustainability report gives our partners a clear view of our ambitions and goals, and our colleagues another confirmation of how sustainability is deeply-rooted in all we do."Sustainability is a key pillar of Azelis' strategy, next to digitalization and our aspiration to be the leading innovation service provider for the industries we serve. Azelis is actively working towards the transition to a sustainable future by being a progressive employer that fosters equal opportunities and embraces diversity across its business; by creating innovative sustainable formulations in its labs; by ensuring the sustainable use of resources whilst continually reducing the environmental impact of its business; and by conducting its business in a responsible way.Contact informationAzelisMarina KapteinGroup Communications DirectorT: +32 3 613 0125E: marina.kaptein@azelis.comAbout AzelisAzelis is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to about 45,000 customers, creating a turnover of EUR 2.15 billion (2019).Throughout our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.www.azelis.comSource: AzelisCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.