EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Gartner names SoftwareONE a Leader in 2020 'Magic Quadrant' Report for SAM Managed Services 2020-08-11 / 06:59 Media Release *Gartner names SoftwareONE a Leader in 2020 "Magic Quadrant" Report for SAM Managed Services* *Stans, Switzerland, 11 August 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant" report for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services. SoftwareONE was recognized for its best-in-class managed services, with its leading global scale, local presence and extensive customer base being highlighted as key competitive strengths.* "With increasing cloud adoption, organizations require a holistic approach to the enablement, optimization and control of their digital investments across the entire software lifecycle. SoftwareONE's managed services team is humbled by this honor, as we strive to deliver the solutions our current and prospective customers require from their digital investments, " said Darryl Sackett, Global Director, Software Lifecycle Management (SLM). The 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant" report evaluates several leading managed services providers and places them into one of four quadrants: Challengers, Niche Players, Visionaries and Leaders. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, the "Magic Quadrant" provides a view on how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and performing against Gartner's market view. SoftwareONE was named a Leader based on its global scale of operations and extensive local presence, particularly amongst small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SoftwareONE is the global market leader in SAM and SLM, based on having the highest total SAM managed service revenue and client volume as recognized by Gartner. To enable its market-leading practice, SoftwareONE has over 700 dedicated professionals, completing approximately 4,000 engagements per year across sectors and customer sizes on a global basis. The recent acquisition of B-lay, a leading Dutch provider of advisory and managed services for SAP and Oracles solutions, further strengthened SoftwareONE's position. Leveraging 30 years of expertise, SoftwareONE today remains focused on addressing its customers' most pressing challenges in the "new normal" of business, including driving digital transformation, lowering costs and keeping their software estate protected. Furthermore, as an end-to-end provider, SoftwareONE also helps customers define their technology roadmap, migrating and running them in the cloud. For more information on SoftwareONE's SLM and Technology Services, visit: www.softwareone.com. [1] As a further testament to its status as a trusted provider, SoftwareONE was also recently recognized with ISO 27001 certification for its SLMAdvanced and SAMSimple solutions, confirming that its information protection procedures fully meet the highest international standards and industry best practices. "SoftwareONE's DNA is to go above and beyond for our customers. Being named a leader by Gartner further solidifies our market position and ability to provide businesses with the technology solutions they need to both reset and thrive in today's rapidly-changing digital world," said Dieter Schlosser CEO SoftwareONE. To learn more, visit us here [2]. *Gartner Disclaimer* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. *CONTACT* Panthea Derks, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,400 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [3]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION* This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com Internet: www.softwareone.com ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1114677 End of News EQS Group News Service 1114677 2020-08-11 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=beaa64ee42d165b35f99985a159924f3&application_id=1114677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8290021e704cae94e76d38b67dc38273&application_id=1114677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3aa918fdd24f9f0c5a0c62f355eef41c&application_id=1114677&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)