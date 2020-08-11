Media release



Update to Gurit Financial Calendar: August 17 Analyst & Media Conference held as online event only

Zurich, Switzerland, August 11, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) informs media representatives and financial analysts that contrary to Gurit's financial calendar published earlier, no physical analyst & media conference will be held in Zurich on August 17, 2020.

On Monday, August 17, 2020 Gurit Management will discuss the results of the First Half-Year 2020 interim report in a public webcast at 09:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be accessible at www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts .

After the webcast Financial Analysts and Journalists are invited to participate in a Q&A conference call. Access details are available upon prior registration by Friday, August 14 via investor@gurit.com

The Half-Year 2019 interim report will be available on August 17, 2020 from 07:00 a.m. online at

http://www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports and a media release will be issued at the same time.



