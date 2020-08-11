As Facebook races to meet its goal of becoming 100% powered by renewables by the end of this year, it has made another massive investment in clean energy by signing contracts for 806 MW of new solar and wind capacity, with projects in Ireland and the US states of Utah, Ohio, Illinois, and Tennessee.From pv magazine USA Facebook has signed contracts to buy 806 MW of solar and wind power from projects across Utah, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee and Ireland. All of the contracts will support its goal of becoming 100% powered by renewables by the end of this year. The projects are geographically diverse ...

