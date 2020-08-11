Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Announces Compatibility of EcoXiP Octal xSPI Flash Memory with Renesas' High-Performance RZ/A2M Microprocessor

Combining Industry's lowest power high speed Octal flash device incorporating leading embedded AI processing with Renesas' Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) Technology targeted at Industrial IoT market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced that its EcoXiP octal xSPI non-volatile memory (NVM) which was added to Dialog's portfolio through its recent acquisition of Adesto Technologies, is now optimized to be used with Renesas' RZ/A2M Arm (R) -based microprocessors (MPUs). Customers of the RZ/A2M, which is designed for high-speed processing of embedded AI imaging in smart appliances, service robots, and industrial machinery, can take advantage of the system-level benefits of EcoXiP, the industry's lowest power octal xSPI NOR flash device.

For systems leveraging the Renesas MPU, EcoXiP enables ultra-fast boot for instant-on capability and real-time system responsiveness. It also offers efficient storing of AI weights for low-power AI inference. In addition, EcoXiP enables MPUs such as the RZ/A2M to operate in eXecute-in-Place (XiP) mode for code execution directly from external flash memory.

"With RZ/A2M MPUs featuring Renesas' exclusive Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) technology, we bring real-time, low-power image processing to IoT endpoints," said Shigeki Kato, Vice President of Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division at Renesas. "We are delighted to welcome Dialog's EcoXiP device to the ever-growing ecosystem around our MPUs. We look forward to working with Dialog in order to show how our MPUs and EcoXiP can benefit a growing number of applications, accelerating intelligence at the IoT edge."

"Together with Renesas' RZ/A2M, we are able to demonstrate multiple facets of EcoXiP's performance and power consumption benefits," said Gideon Intrater, CTO, of the Industrial Business at Dialog. "With its RZ/A2M, Renesas is addressing the need for more powerful processing and real-time operation to enable embedded AI imaging in IoT endpoints. As an external companion flash memory, EcoXiP provides a balanced tradeoff of performance and power advantages for a broad range of emerging IoT applications that can benefit from AI imaging."

EcoXiP is one of the first NOR flash devices to support the Expanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) communication protocol, with concurrent read-while-write (RWW) capability, enabling higher transfer rates and lower latency for flash memory, offering significant advantages for over-the-air updates, and data logging. EcoXiP eliminates the need for expensive on-chip embedded flash in a broad range of emerging applications, and hits the sweet spot for power, system cost and performance. It achieves significantly lower power consumption compared to other octal devices, and dramatically higher performance versus quad SPI devices.

EcoXip is available in volume production. For more information please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/memory/octal-xspi-memory

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

