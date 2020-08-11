Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, has today announced that Arjun Ramdas will join the firm as Chief Executive Officer of Charles Taylor InsureTech, effective September 2nd. Arjun joins Charles Taylor from Microsoft where he served as the Practice Leader for Microsoft's Consulting Services in the UK.

Arjun Ramdas said, "I am excited to lead a team that combines Charles Taylor's insurance heritage with a deep understanding of relevant technologies, and real-world business transformation experience. The insurance industry is poised for a significant period of transformative change, and Charles Taylor InsureTech is in a strong position to drive this change through its industry insider perspective coupled with process technology know-how and a consultative approach."

Rob Brown, Charles Taylor Group Chief Executive Officer added, "I am delighted to welcome Arjun to Charles Taylor. Arjun has a strong track record of building high performing teams that have consistently delivered technology-led benefits for clients. This client focus, coupled with his deep technology expertise, will really help us define the next chapter of success for not only our InsureTech business but also Charles Taylor as a whole."

About Arjun Ramdas

Arjun started in Microsoft as the Services Practice Leader for the Financial Services Insurance. Prior to his role at Microsoft, Arjun spent over a decade at Cognizant where he worked to build out Cognizant's Management Consulting practice in key European markets, in the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland the Netherlands and he recruited a pan-European consulting team, before running an Industry business in the UK.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor is a global provider of professional services and technology solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better. Dating back to 1884, Charles Taylor now employs approximately 3000 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Charles Taylor believes that it holds a distinctive position in its markets in that it is able to provide professional services and technology solutions in order to support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. Charles Taylor serves a diversified blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005175/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Philippa Ushio

Ph: 858-373-7052

Email: pro-charlestaylor@prosek.com