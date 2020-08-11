Epazz, Inc. Epazz Engages PCAOB Auditor in Order to Uplist to the OTCQB; Releases Contact Tracing Update to DeskFlex for Covid-19 Back to School 11-Aug-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz Engages PCAOB Auditor in Order to Uplist to the OTCQB; Releases Contact Tracing Update to DeskFlex for Covid-19 Back to School DeskFlex's Desk and Room Scheduling System help prevent the onset of COVID-19 infection on college campuses with its contact tracing tool CHICAGO, IL, via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a cloud-computing software provider company, announced today that it has engaged a PCAOB Auditor to audit 2018 and 2019 financials. Once the audit is complete, the company will uplist to OTCQB to provide more substantial transparency to investors. DeskFlex desk and room scheduling system releases its newest software feature, the Contact Tracing tool to prevent and contain a possible outbreak in the workplace, schools, and campuses. DeskFlex's Contact Tracing software screens students, faculty, employees, and registered users for symptoms of COVID infection upon logging into the system. It sends notifications to administrators when employees and students breach the social distancing protocols, and it allows contactless check-in and checkout reservations. Using the Contact Tracing tool, administrators can monitor contamination in their campuses and can act decisively to swiftly locate, notify, and isolate possibly infected individuals. DeskFlex's desk booking system [1] has been in the software business since 1997, providing exceptional desk hoteling and intelligent conference room booking software that is useful in many industries, including Education, Health, Finance, Business, Government, and Enterprise. Epazz acquired DeskFlex in 2008 and has been making significant updates to the office hoteling system [1]. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeskFlex's room booking system has been continuously upgrading its office reservation software to tighten health safety and security in the offices, schools and financial districts. DeskFlex's desk hoteling software integrates COVID compliant software and hardware devices such as the Social Distancing, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Visitor Management, Bluetooth beacons, Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection and Contactless Room Displays. The software upgrades aim to provide organizations the essential tools and technology to make offices, classrooms, and campuses safe for students, faculty, and employees. According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are pleased to announce that DeskFlex's desk & room booking software is now more adept in preventing COVID-19 infections from happening in the offices and schools by automation of desk sanitation, integrated contact tracing ability, monitoring visitor, social distancing features, mask detection, and thermal scanners. Our team works hard to continuously improve our room scheduling system in order to better prevent and contain infection in the offices and schools." About DeskFlex.com [2] DeskFlex is a desk booking solution [1]and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [3] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [4]. 