Gamesys Group's interim results reporting pro forma adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% exceeded consensus expectations, demonstrating the strength of its strategy of growing the player base responsibly, while aiming for a high player retention rate. The improving financial position has resulted in the introduction of a new dividend (company commentary implies 36p/share for FY20) earlier than anticipated by us and consensus. We have increased our FY20 EBITDA forecast by 7.8%.

